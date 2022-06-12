On Sunday, Delhi reported 735 new cases of COVID-19. According to the health department, 537 recoveries, and three deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The Cumulative Positivity rate in the capital stands at 4.94 percent.

Check tweet:

