In an unfortunate incident in Delhi, a 40-year-old man was killed after an SUV hit his motorcycle in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar area. Police officials said that the SUV rammed Bhikshu Lal’s two-wheeler late on Friday night, August 15, killing the biker on the spot. "The driver of the Thar fled immediately after the incident. Legal action is being taken, and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend him," a senior police officer said. A video showing the bike damaged in the accident has also surfaced online. Delhi: Road Accident Victim Dies After Several Private Hospitals Refuse Emergency Care in National Capital.

SUV Mows Down Biker in Delhi

Delhi: An accident occurred near Moti Nagar police station on the night of 15 August, where a Thar vehicle hit a bike, killing rider Bhikshu Lal. The Thar driver fled the scene. Authorities have formed multiple teams to trace him pic.twitter.com/njaOEfMiNY — IANS (@ians_india) August 16, 2025

