Delhi's Directorate of Education ordered the closure of all state government and government-aided schools running in the morning and general shift on January 22 in view of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. “In accordance with the Office Memorandum issued by the Services Department of GNCTD declaring Half Day Closure (upto 02:30 pm) of all Delhi Govt. establishments on 22.01.2024 to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha being held at Ayodhya, all Govt. & Govt. Aided Schools of Delhi running in General & Morning Shift are ordered to remain closed on 22.01.2024. However, all Govt. & Govt. Aided Schools running in Evening Shift shall start at 02:30 p.m. on 22.01.2024 and will be off as per their usual timings but not later than 05:30 p.m. This arrangement is only for 22.01.2024 (Monday)," Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education's order read. Delhi Holiday for Ram Mandir Opening: LG VK Saxena Okays Half-Day Holiday for All Government Offices on January 22 on Account of Ram Temple Event.

Delhi School Holiday for Ram Mandir Opening

Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education issues order for closure of morning or general shift schools on 22nd January 2024. Order reads, “In accordance with the Office Memorandum issued by the Services Department of GNCTD declaring Half Day Closure (upto 02:30 pm) of all… pic.twitter.com/UeAPjQKoSv — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

