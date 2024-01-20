New Delhi, January 20: Delhi government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya will be held on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries in attendance. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Government Issues Advisory to Media Outlets, Social Platforms Against Publishing False Content on Ram Temple Event

A Raj Niwas official said that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices, civic bodies and other undertakings on January 22 on account of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya. Madhya Pradesh Holiday for Ram Mandir Opening: All Private and Government Universities To Remain Closed on January 22 As State Declares Holiday for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Meanwhile, A Delhi government officer said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued an order for the closure of government offices till 2.30 pm on January 22.