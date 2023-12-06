In the latest development, Delhi Schools will observe a winter vacation of just six days. The winter vacation for all schools in Delhi has been announced from January 1 to January 6, 2024. Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education issued a circular for a winter vacation in Delhi Govt Schools on Wednesday. Air Pollution in Delhi: Air Quality Dips Into 'Very Poor' Category at Several Places in National Capital (Watch Video).

Delhi School Winter Holiday:

Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education issues circular for winter vacation in Delhi Govt Schools. The Winter Vacation for Academic Session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from 1st January 2024 (Monday) to 6th January 2024 (Saturday) pic.twitter.com/P1GXIROySN — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2023

