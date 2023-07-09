In view of the torrential rains lashing Delhi for the last two days and warnings from the Meteorological Department, all schools in Delhi are being closed for a day tomorrow, July 10, announced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter. On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted high-intensity rain in Delhi for 2-3 days. Delhi Rains: Wall of Government School in Srinivaspuri Collapses Due to Heavy Rainfall.

Delhi Schools Closed Due To Rains:

दिल्ली में पिछले 2 दिनों से हो रही मूसलाधार बरसात और मौसम विभाग की चेतावनियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए कल दिल्ली के सभी स्कूलों को एक दिन के लिए बंद किया जा रहा है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2023

