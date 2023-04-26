In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl student was sexually assaulted by a school van driver in Delhi. The accused was arrested. The police identified him as Mohd Azhar. An FIR has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act at Shaheen Bagh police station. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Boy Rapes Two-Year-Old Cousin in Mohanlalganj, Detained.

School Van Driver Sexually Assaults Minor Girl:

Delhi | Driver of a school van, Mohd Azhar, arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl student. FIR registered u/s 376 of IPC and section 6 of POCSO Act at Shaheen Bagh Police Station: DCP South East Rajesh Deo — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

