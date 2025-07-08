In a shocking incident in Delhi, a 16-year-old girl and a boy allegedly died by suicide by hanging in Najafgarh. The alleged incident occurred on July 6 in the Nagli area of ​​Dwarka. It is reported that the police are considering this case as a suicide prima facie. After the incident came to light, the Najafgarh police station got the post-mortem done of both the bodies. Later, the teenagers bodies were handed over to their family members. "The girl and the boy loved each other, and there was a dispute between their families regarding this," Delhi Police said. Delhi Shocker: Teenager Stabs 15-Year-Old Kin to Death After Quarrel in Mandawali, Apprehended.

Teenage Couple Dies by Suicide in Delhi

A 16-year-old girl and a boy died allegedly by suicide by hanging in the Nagli area of ​​Dwarka, Najafgarh, on 6th July. At present, the police are considering this case as a suicide prima facie. Najafgarh police station has got the post-mortem done of both the bodies and handed… — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)