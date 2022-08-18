The Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements for the commuters in view of the Janmashtmi celebrations in the National capital on August 19. The special advisory has been issued to comfort the commuters & avoid any sort of mishap or miscommunication due to traffic on the special occasion.

Check DTP's Tweet:

#DelhiTrafficAlert In view of #Janmashtmi celebrations in Delhi on August 19, 2022 #DelhiTrafficPolice has made special traffic arrangements for the ease and convenience of the commuters. Commuters are advised to follow the advisory. pic.twitter.com/ZWGj70IJG1 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 18, 2022

