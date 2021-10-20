Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday paid tribute to Maharishi Valmiki on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti during flagging off 'Shobha Yatra', says Valmiki ji showed a path to nation. His message was about love & brotherhood. Today when we see India, we see his message being attacked. Our constitution is a constitution of Valmiki ji's ideology.

Here is the Tweet:

Delhi | Valmiki ji showed a path to nation. His message was about love & brotherhood. Today when we see India, we see his message being attacked. Our constitution is a constitution of Valmiki ji's ideology: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flags off 'shobha yatra' on Valmiki Jayanti pic.twitter.com/fa3trBJIBW — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

