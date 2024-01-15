A shocking video has emerged on social media showing miscreants attacking a house in Mohan Garden area. The 17-second video clip showed the perpetrators attacking the house with bricks and stones. In the video, one of the miscreants can be seen opening fire at the house while another tried to break the window with a knife. Two of the youths were seen slamming the door, while the fourth one threw stones and bricks at the house. The attack appears to have taken place in the middle of the night. However, the date and the time of the incident could not be verified. Horrific Murder Caught on Camera in Delhi: Teenager Stabs 17-Year-Old Boy to Death 60 Times Over Money for Biryani, Dances Next to Body; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Delhi Viral Video:

#WATCH | Miscreants opened fire, threw bricks and stones at the door and window of a house in Delhi's Mohan Garden area. The incident took place at around 12 AM on 12th January. (CCTV visuals, confirmed by Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/wqD1hiXtSl — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2024

