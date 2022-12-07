The morning trends of Wednesday which is a counting day of the Delhi MCD Polls showed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leading on four seats and the BJP on three seats respectively. Counting is underway for 250 wards. MCD Election Result 2022 Live News Updates.

#DelhiMCDPolls | First official trends show AAP leading on 4 seats and BJP on 3 seats. Counting underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/hYdtAFoNDY — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

