According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar has recorded an AQI of 325 under 'very poor' category, ITO's AQI is 'poor' at 270, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 'poor' at 293, Shadipur 'very poor' at 371.

AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Delhi's overall air quality in 'Very poor' category today, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, Ministry of Earth Science pic.twitter.com/cw1bjC9ovJ — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

