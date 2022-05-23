The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of S Bhaskar Raman, a close aide and former chartered accountant of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram by three days in an alleged visa scam case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extended 3 days of CBI custody of S Bhaskar Raman, a close aide of Congres leader Karti Chidambaram in an alleged visa scam case — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

