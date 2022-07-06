The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet in connection with the degradation of the safety margins of its aircraft. The measure was taken after 8 malfunction incidents were reported in the last 18 days in the Spicejet aircraft. The recent incidents of mid-air mishaps have forced the authorities to question the worthiness of Spicejet's aircraft. SpiceJet's China-Bound Freighter Aircraft Returns to Kolkata Due to Its Unserviceable Weather Radar.

