A Patna-bound SpiceJet flight was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff on Thursday, October 23, due to a suspected technical glitch. The Boeing 737-8A aircraft landed safely at Delhi Airport, and all passengers and crew members were reported safe. According to SpiceJet, the aircraft has been grounded for a detailed inspection, and technical checks are currently underway to identify the issue. The airline has assured passengers that an alternate flight is being arranged to ensure minimal disruption to their travel plans. SpiceJet emphasised that passenger safety remains its top priority and that the incident is being handled in accordance with all standard safety protocols. SpiceJet Delhi-Shillong Aircraft's Window Frame Dislodges Mid-Air; No Impact on Passenger Safety, Says Airline.

SpiceJet Patna-Bound Flight Returns to Delhi After Suspected Technical Glitch

