A tragic paragliding accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old girl from Gujarat at Dharamshala’s Indrunag site on Saturday evening. The girl fell mid-flight, sustaining severe injuries, and passed away while being rushed to the hospital. The paraglider pilot was also injured and is undergoing treatment. Additional SP Bir Bahadur confirmed the incident, stating, “The cause of the mishap is under investigation.” Authorities are probing potential safety lapses at the paragliding site. Further details are awaited as inquiries continue. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Tourists Dead in Separate Paragliding Accidents in Kangra and Kullu Districts.

Gujarat Girl Dies in Paragliding Accident at Dharamshala’s Indrunag

A tragic video from Dharamshala’s Indrunag paragliding site has surfaced, where Bhavsar Khushi, a young girl from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, fell during a tandem flight take-off, resulting in her death. The pilot has sustained injuries and is admitted to tanda .#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/WwCmDrZ5DP — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) January 19, 2025

