In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a bus caught fire in Dhule. According to news agency IANS, the bus was travelling from Akola to Shahada when it caught fire. Soon after the incident came to light, the fire department quickly rushed to the spot and controlled the blaze. While the cause of the fire is not known, so far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Thane: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested for Verbally Abusing Woman, Assaulting Her and Father in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi.

Bus Catches Fire in Dhule

Dhule, Maharashtra: A bus traveling from Akola to Shahada caught fire. No casualties were reported. The fire department quickly responded and controlled the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet pic.twitter.com/HSxL3GHswK — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2025

