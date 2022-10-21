Central Railway announced on Friday that it has hiked fares of platform tickets to Rs 50. The Railway has taken the decision to curb heavy rush at railway stations due to festive season. Central Railway has increased the fare of platform tickets ahead of Diwali 2022. The Central Railway said that heavy rush due to festivals are observed at railway stations. The Railways announced that the measure will be temporary. To curb excessive rush of passengers at CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, LTT and Panvel Railway stations the fare of Platform ticket is increased to Rs 50 from October 22 to October 31. Also Read | Navratri 2022: Indian Railways Introduces Special Menu for Navratri Fast From September 26 to October 5; Here’s How To Order.

Central Railway Hikes Platform Ticket Fare to Rs 50

Heavy rush due to festivals are observed at the stations. To curb excessive rush of passengers at CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, LTT & Panvel Railway stations the fare of Platform ticket is increased to Rs.50/-frm 22.10 to 31.10.'22 (as a temporary measure) at THESE STATIONS ONLY. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)