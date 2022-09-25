Indian Railways on Sunday announced that it has introduced special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings during Navratri. During the auspicious festival of Navratri, the Indian Railways brings special menu of Navratri delicacies. Travellers can order for Navratri special thali which consists of Aloo Chaap and Sabudana Tikki in starters and Sabudana Khichdi and Paneer Makhmali in main course. The special thali will be available from September 26 to October 5. Passengers can order the special Navratri food during their train journeys through 'Food on Track' app. Passengers can also visit http://ecatering.irctc.co.in or call 1323 to order Vrat food items during their train journeys. Also Read | Navratri 2022 Bhog for 9 Days: From Ghee to Sesame Seeds, List of Prasad To Offer to 9 Forms of Goddess Durga During Sharad Navratri Festivities.

Indian Railways Introduces Navratri Special Thali

