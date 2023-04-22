A three-month-old baby girl was taken from her cradle, attacked and dragged away by four stray dogs on Thursday evening in Ahmedabad’s Juhapura area. The dogs dragged her some distance away, biting and scratching her. A few people in the area chased away the dogs and saved the child. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. The child suffered serious wounds from the bites and scratches and was taken to Civil Hospital. She was discharged after treatment. Dog Attack in Aligarh: Man Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs at AMU Campus; Horrifying Video Surfaces.

Infant Attacked by Stray Dogs (Disturbing Visuals):

In yet another incident of stray dog menace, a 3-month-old baby of laborers was lifted from cradle, dragged and attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Juhapura area of Ahmedabad; CCTV footage of incident has gone viral pic.twitter.com/CzJSfRpqGf — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 21, 2023

