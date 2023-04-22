In yet another horrific incident of stray dog attack, a 9-year-old boy was injured in Karnataka's Kolar district on Friday. He sustained severe injuries on his face, hands and abdomen. A police constable noticed the boy's condition and took him to the RL Jalappa Medical College where he is currently undergoing treatment. The incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Friday when Jaffer was on his way to a mosque in Rahmatnagar to offer Ramzan prayers. Dog Attack in Ahmedabad: Three-Month-Old Baby Lifted From Cradle, Dragged and Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Juhapura; CCTV Footage of Horrific Incident Surfaces.

Kolar Dog Attack (Disturbing Visuals)

A 9-year-old boy was attacked by 7 dogs and brutally injured in Rahmat Nagar, Kolar. A horrifying scene of attack by a pack of dogs has been captured on CCTV. #kolar #dogattack #dog #Karnataka #india pic.twitter.com/XwXqvuIwCa — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)