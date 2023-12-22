Residents of Kumar Pebble Park Society in Pune's Handewadi area raised safety concerns after a child fell victim to stray dog attack in the area. The child was attacked by a pack of dogs while walking in the area. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The distressing 34-second video clip shows the child walking down the lane, suddenly attacked by three dogs, causing the kid to fall to the ground. Fortunately, the dogs flee the scene and the child gets up on his feet. This disturbing incident has sparked outrage among local residents demanding for swift action by concerned authorities to address escalating risks. Pune Dog Attack Video: Pack of Stray Dogs Attacks Minor Boy in Wadgaon Sheri, Disturbing Footage Surfaces.

#Pune:Disturbing incident at Kumar Pebble Park Society in Handewadi,raises serious safety concerns. Stray dog attack on a child sparks outcry for swift action from PMC. Residents demand immediate intervention to address escalating risks. #StrayDog@KalyaninagarR @PMCPune pic.twitter.com/XR30E4LZEA — Punekar News (@punekarnews) December 21, 2023

Pune Residents Fear for Safety After Child Attacked In Housing Society By Stray Dogs in Handewadi Area https://t.co/2a7akAAv9z — Punekar News (@punekarnews) December 21, 2023

