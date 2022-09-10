The video of a dog biting a Zomato delivery boy on his private parts is going viral on social media again. The incident had taken place last month in a residential building in Panvel.

Watch:

⚠️Graphic ⚠️ Mumbai: #Zomato delivery man's private part was bitten by a dog while getting off the lift. Days ago a child was bitten too. It is about time laws to punish the dog owners is implemented. Same goes for stray dogs on the street. This is getting dangerous. pic.twitter.com/9F7m2roN3p — Arun Pudur 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)