Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, is a well-known statesman who fought for the rights of the Dalits was born on April 14, 1891. On April 14th, the country commemorates the memory of Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and others took to Twitter on Thursday to pay their tributes to the Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

President Ram Nath Kovind Tweeted:

आंबेडकर जयंती पर बाबासाहब को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! सामाजिक न्याय के प्रबल पक्षधर, बाबासाहब ने संविधान शिल्पी के रूप में आधुनिक भारत की नींव रखी। आइए, हम उनके ‘पहले भी भारतीय, बाद में भी भारतीय और अंत में भी भारतीय’ के आदर्श पर चलते हुए समावेशी समाज के निर्माण में अपना योगदान दें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Paid Tributes:

Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation. pic.twitter.com/mLTgmJ8tNi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Tweets:

On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/4fVbwKvp8w — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari:

Yogi Adityanath, UP CM, Tweeted:

भारत के सर्वसमावेशी संविधान के शिल्पकार, उत्कृष्ट विधिवेत्ता, अशक्त, शोषित व वंचित समाज के प्रखर स्वर, 'भारत रत्न' बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिश: नमन! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 14, 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pays Tribute:

पूज्य बाबा साहब डॉ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर जी की जयंती के अवसर पर आप सभी को अनंत शुभकामनाएँ। आइए मिलकर एक ऐसा भारत बनाएं जहाँ देश के हर बच्चे को अच्छी से अच्छी शिक्षा मिले, यही बाबा साहब को देश की सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि होगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 14, 2022

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM, Tweeted:

My sincere tributes to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. May his life and works continue to inspire us to work tirelessly for the good of all and to uphold the cardinal principles of our Constitution. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 14, 2022

