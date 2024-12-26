A seven-day mourning has been announced in Karnataka after the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The Karnataka CMO said that a government holiday has also been declared for tomorrow, December 27. Dr Manmohan Singh, the former PM and veteran Congress leader, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. Singh had retired from Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house. Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Nirmala Sitharaman Condoles Demise of Former PM, Says ‘He Presented Milestone Budget of 1991 Which Liberalised Indian Economy’.

Karnataka Announces Seven Day Mourning

