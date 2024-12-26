Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed grief over the death of former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday, December 26. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sitharaman condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and renowned economist, stating, "Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is no more. He had served as the Governor of RBI and as Finance Minister of India". She also praised his landmark 1991 budget, saying, "He had served as the Governor of RBI and as Finance Minister of India. Presented the milestone budget of 1991 which liberalised the Indian economy. Respected by all, he was soft-spoken and gentle. Condolences to his family and friends". Dr Manmohan Singh Passes Away at 92: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Legendary Economist and Former Prime Minister, Says ‘India Mourns the Loss of One of Its Most Distinguished Leaders’.

Nirmala Sitharaman Condoles Demise of Dr Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh is no more. He had served as the Governor of RBI and as Finance Minister of India. Presented the milestone budget of 1991 which liberalised the Indian economy. Respected by all, he was soft-spoken and gentle. Condolences to his family… pic.twitter.com/akxQOYrMPl — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 26, 2024

