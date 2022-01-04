Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over death of Dr Sindhutai Sapkal. The Prime Minister said that "Dr. Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life. She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti." Sindhutai Sapkal, a social worker and Padma Shri Awardee, died at age 74 in Pune's Galaxy Care Hospital due to heart attack.

