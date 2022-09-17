The Kolkata Metro Railways authority has announced yesterday that metro train services will run all night long during the days of Durga Puja 2022 celebrations. Metro trains will run from 1 pm to 5 am on Saptami (October 2), Ashtami (October 3) and Navami(October 4). During the last two years, the night ling metro services were suspended owing to the pandemic. So far, the decision has been taken to run all night metro only for select days mentioned above.

Check Tweet:

Shri Arun Arora, GM, Metro Rly announcing the Puja services of Metro Rly at a Press Conference today at Metro Rail Bhavan. Metro will run nightlong services on Saptami, Ashtami & Nabami on North-South corridor. pic.twitter.com/95PPDsHAni — Metro Rail Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)