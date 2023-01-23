Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he wishes to step down from the post. "It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra – the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters," tweeted Koshyari. The Maharashtra Governor wants to spend the remainder of his life in reading, writing, and other activities. Koshyari, since he assumed the office, has been at loggerheads with the opposition over the last year. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Two Lines of Mumbai Metro Stretching From Andheri to Dahisar, Other Development Projects.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari Desires To Step Down:

"During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities," tweets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pic.twitter.com/NOOMkoUroZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

