An electric bike in Karad, Satara district, Maharashtra, experienced a battery explosion today, March 18, leading to a subsequent fire. A 1.18-second video shared on X captures the aftermath, showing the e-bike engulfed in flames as black smoke billows from it. A man is seen attempting to extinguish the fire by pouring a bucket of water on the burning vehicle. Pune Fire Video: E-Bike Engulfs in Blaze Near DY Patil College in Pimpri Chinchwad, No Casualties Reported.

E-Bike Catches Fire

