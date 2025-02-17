Delhi, February 17: Residents of Delhi-NCR felt a strong earthquake on Monday morning, February 17. The tremors were felt strongly in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. The earthquake, which occurred at 5:56 am, had a depth of 5 km, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). In case of an earthquake, it’s important to know how to stay safe during such events. Scroll down to check some key safety tips from experts.

PM Narendra Modi also urged citizens to stay alert and follow safety precautions, as authorities continue monitoring the situation. "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," PM Modi wrote on X. The Delhi Police has urged residents to stay calm and use the emergency helpline 112 if needed. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Video Showing Moments When 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit National Capital Region Surfaces.

Know How to Stay Safe During Earthquake:

If Indoors:

Drop to the ground, take cover under sturdy furniture like a table, and hold on until the shaking stops. If no furniture is available, protect your head and neck by covering them with your arms and crouching in an interior corner.

Stay away from windows, glass, walls, and anything that could fall, such as light fixtures or furniture.

If you’re in bed, stay there, cover your head with a pillow, and protect yourself from potential hazards.

Avoid leaving the building during the shaking. Most injuries occur when people try to move during an earthquake.

If Outdoors:

Stay where you are, away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires. The greatest danger exists near walls and at building exits.

Stay in open spaces until the shaking stops. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 Hits National Capital Region (Watch Videos).

If in a Moving Vehicle:

Pull over safely and remain in the vehicle. Avoid stopping near buildings, trees, overpasses, or utility wires.

After the shaking stops, proceed cautiously, avoiding damaged roads, bridges, or ramps.

Keep in mind that some earthquakes may be foreshocks, with a larger quake potentially following. Limit your movements to only a few steps to reach a nearby safe area, and remain indoors until the shaking stops and it is safe to exit.

