An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara region today, February 23. The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) confirmed the news, saying that the quake hit Kupwara at around 8:47 PM. The 3.8-magnitude quake caused moderate tremors to be felt by the residents. So far, there are no reports of any damage or casualties. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 Hits Baramulla; No Injuries or Casualties Reported.

Quake Hits Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

EQ of M: 3.8, On: 23/02/2025 20:47:17 IST, Lat: 34.28 N, Long: 74.00 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kupwara,Jammu and Kashmir: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/GQtdESiQu3 — IANS (@ians_india) February 23, 2025

