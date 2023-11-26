A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck the west coast of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Sunday morning, causing mild tremors in Panvel and Navi Mumbai. According to the observatory that informed the Panvel Municipal Corporation, the quake occurred at 9:50 am near the sea coast within 15 kilometres of Navi Mumbai. The observatory also said that no major damage was reported. The locals of the area felt a brief panic due to the tremors. Mumbai Rains: Sky Turns Dark After Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash City, Netizens Say 'Evening Feels Like Night' (See Photos and Videos).

Earthquake in Mumbai

Residents from many parts of Navi Mumbai namely #Panvel, #Kamothe witnessed mild tremors early on Sunday morning. IMD officials said that the tremors were owing to an earthquake of 2.9 magnitude hitting the west coast of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/B8qfy6N2Tf — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 26, 2023

