An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 shook the Nicobar Islands region on Sunday, reported ANI citing National Center for Seismology. The quake reportedly hit the island region at around 2:59 pm on April 9. Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Quake of Magnitude 3.0 on Ritcher Scale Hits Uttarkashi, No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake in Nicobar Islands:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Nicobar Island at around 2:59 pm: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/kViLSiE1PS — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

