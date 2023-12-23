A heated argument took place on Friday, December 22, between a Kerala High Court judge and a State lawyer over a pension payment to a widow. The case concerning the pension payment due to a 78-year-old widow named Mariyakutty reportedly ended with a heated exchange between a Kerala High Court judge and a government pleader who appeared for the Kerala government. The incident took place during the case's hearing after Justice Devan Ramachandran was told that the State government could not cater to Mariyakutty's pension needs owing to its present financial state. The high court took objection to the State government pleader's argument that the widow's actions were politically motivated. "An ordinary woman against the might of the state. I don’t have the information you are saying. Please don’t say I have to take judicial notice of anything you say. I don’t know what you get by discrediting the petitioner. I will record your statement." Justice Ramachandran stated. HC on Rape Survivor: Section 228A of IPC That Penalises Revealing Rape Victim's Identity Does Not Apply to Judges, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on Pension Payment

“Easy to mud sling”: Heated exchange between Kerala High Court judge and State lawyer over pension payment to widow report by @SaraSusanJiji https://t.co/z1OiKfw39N — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 22, 2023

