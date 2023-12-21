The Kerala High Court recently said that section 228A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which penalises revealing a rape victim's identity does not apply to judges. The high court observed while directing immediate anonymization of records to protect a rape survivor's identity. However, the court dismissed the request for legal action against the Magistrate who inadvertently revealed the name of the survivor in his order. The petitioner had sought action against the Magistrate under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which criminalises revealing the identity of victims of certain offences including rape. To this, Justice Devan Ramachandran stated that the magistrate's inadvertent omission did not warrant criminal action under Section 228A. HC on Rape Survivor’s Abortion: Kerala High Court Rejects Plea to Abort Pregnancy of 14-Year-Old Girl on Medical Board’s Opinion.

HC on Rape Victim's Identity

