In the second season summit clash of the Entertainers Cricket League (ECL), Chennai Smashers and Bangalore Bashers will clash against each other in the 2025 tournament final. The Chennai Smashers vs Bangalore Bashers ECL T10 match will be hosted at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Cricket Stadium in Delhi., and begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can find the Chennai Smashers vs Bangalore Bashers viewing options on Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Meanwhile, the Chennai Smashers vs Bangalore Bashers ECL T10 2025 Final live streaming viewing options will be available on the WAVES App, SonyLIV, the ECL YouTube channel, and JioTV. IML 2025: West Indies Masters Beat Sri Lanka Masters by Six Runs, To Meet India Masters in Final.

Chennai Smashers vs Bangalore Bashers, ECL T10 2025 Final

