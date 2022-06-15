According to the J&K government's official orders, the schools run by Falah-e-Aam trust (FAT), an affiliate of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation will be sealed within 15 days. Meanwhile, the students studying in these FAT-run schools will be enrolled in nearby Government schools. According to the orders by J&K Government, no new admissions would be done in the banned FAT institutions.

