RJD leader Lalu Yadav on Monday reacted to the political happening in Maharahstra after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took the oath as Deputy CM and joined the NA government in the state. Speaking to news agency ANI, Lalu Yadav said, that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar "ek haisiyat hein aur takat hein". He further said that PM Narendra Modi tried to shake Pawar but nothing will happen. "Everything will fail," Yadav added. Maharashtra Politics: Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal Meet Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Discuss Allocation of Portfolios in Eknath Shinde-Led Government.

Sharad Pawar 'Ek Haisiyat Hein Aur Takat Hein'

#WATCH | "Sharad Pawar 'ek haisiyat hein aur takat hein' and PM Modi tried to shake him, but nothing will happen, everything will fail": RJD leader Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/AFLWzzt2JY — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)