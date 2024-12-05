Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde today, December 5, took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. During his oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Shinde mentioned Bal Thackeray, Anand Dighe. Besides Eknath Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar also took oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra. Earlier, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and CMs and Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states, Union Ministers, NDA leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony. Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Leader Takes Oath as Maharashtra CM for 3rd Term at Azad Maidan in Mumbai (Video).

Eknath Shinde Takes Oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra

VIDEO | Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde (@mieknathshinde) takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/5xDDx32y7G — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2024

