Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena flagged off 350 e-buses today, February 14. Speaking to the media, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today 350 buses have been flagged off. Now, 1,650 electric buses are plying in Delhi." He also said that Delhi has become the city with the maximum number of electric buses in the country.

350 E-Buses Flagged Off

#WATCH | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, "Today 350 buses have been flagged off. Now 1,650 electric buses are plying in Delhi. Delhi now has become the city with the maximum number of electric buses in the country..." https://t.co/C4bBJ8NZwa pic.twitter.com/ETAEFVuEGm — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

