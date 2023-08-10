In an unfortunate incident that took place in Telanaga, a woman allegedly died of electric shock in Kukatpally. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The incident is said to have taken place at Prem Sarovar Apartment on Pipe Line Road, Alvin Colony. The 40-second video clip shows a woman entering what appears to be a basement of a residential building. As the video moves further, the woman can be seen heading to a switchboard as she walks on a wet floor. As soon as the woman switches on the bore switch, she gets an electric shock and falls flat on the ground. The woman is said to have due to the electric shock. Rape Accused Thrashed To Death in Telangana Video: Woman Brutally Kills 'Drunk' Man Who Attempted to Rape Her With Iron Rod, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Woman Dies of Shock in Telangana

