Ukraine's energy minister, German Galushchenko, declared an emergency blackout in most regions on Saturday, January 14. Russia launched a second wave of missiles into Ukraine. Earlier, The statement of the Russian Embassy comes after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined Britain's ambition to bolster its support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems. Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Embassy Warns UK Against Sending Challenger Tanks to Ukraine, Says Will Intensify Conflict.

Emergency blackouts in most Ukrainian regions due to shelling says, Energy Minister German Galushchenko: AFP News Agency — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

