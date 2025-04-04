A man in Etawah's Chaubia area took his own life, leaving behind a four-page suicide note blaming his wife and in-laws. He accused his wife of having an illicit relationship with her maternal uncle and alleged that his in-laws had been threatening him. The suicide note also named his mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law as responsible for his distress. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the allegations. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Etawah has given a statement regarding the incident, assuring a thorough probe into the matter. Etawah: Health Worker Dies by Suicide After Cybercriminals Extort Money, Blackmail Him With Nude Pics and Videos.

Man Takes His Own Life, Leaves 4 Page Suicide Note Alleging Wife’s Affair

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)