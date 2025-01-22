In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, 37-year-old health worker Prashant Sharma died by suicide after being blackmailed by cybercriminals. Sharma, a program manager in the Bahadpura block, was found hanging in his bathroom on Tuesday night by his 11-year-old son, Atharv. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. For over a year, Sharma had been harassed by blackmailers who threatened to leak his nude videos and demanded money. The extortion forced him into debt. His niece revealed that his devices, email, and bank accounts were hacked, and despite complaints to the police and cyber cell, no action was taken. The family has accused authorities of negligence, leading to widespread grief in the health department. Sextortion in Mumbai: 66-Year-Old Cuffe Parade Man Extorted of INR 29 Lakh After He Befriends Charming Woman Online Who Appears Nude and Makes Him Strip on WhatsApp Video Call.

Health Worker Dies by Suicide After Cybercriminals Blackmail Him With Nude Photos

Etawa, Uttar Pradesh: On suicide case of Health department worker, Father of the deceased Naththi Lal Sharma says, " Its a Cyber fraud According to my knowledge, he was telling me about Rs. 2.5-3 lakhs I was here since last 1-1.5 months I told him, don't worry, however much it is… pic.twitter.com/tDLvooeCe6 — IANS (@ians_india) January 21, 2025

