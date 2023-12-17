A case of cyber hacking has come to light after Chamoli police’s Facebook account was hacked and porn images were uploaded on the Facebook page. There are reports that the cyber team of the Uttarakhand Police is monitoring the case actively and will soon get the page recovered from the hackers. The Police also said that the page had been hacked for the past 10 days, however, there was no movement on the page since then. Shelly Oberoi's Facebook Account Hacked: Delhi Mayor’s Social Media Finally Recovered, Latter Says ‘Cybercrime is on Rise’ (Watch Video).

Facebook Account of Chamoli Police Hacked

