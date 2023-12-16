Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s hacked Facebook account has finally been recovered. The latter claimed that now she has access to her social media page on Saturday, December 16. “Social media team worked on it the entire night. My Facebook page was recovered this afternoon and we now have access to it. But I think cybercrime is on the rise across the world. Technology is both beneficial as well as harmful. We would want that there should be an update so that hackers are not able to misuse it”, Oberoi told news agency ANI. Previously, on Friday, Oberoi claimed that her Facebook account was hacked by someone. I was not able to access it since a week. Yesterday we suddenly saw obscene pictures and videos posted on it by someone who had hacked it, she added. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s Facebook Account Hacked, AAP Leader Says Trying to Recover It.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's Facebook Account Finally Recovered

#WATCH | Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi says, "I was not able to access it since a week. Yesterday we suddenly saw obscene pictures and videos posted on it by someone who had hacked it. We came to know about it around 9 pm yesterday...Social media team worked on it the entire… https://t.co/chmxRLIAHY pic.twitter.com/1rlZnimKr3 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

