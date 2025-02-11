An Instagram page has been discovered offering "top-quality" counterfeit Indian currency notes for sale, promising buyers a multifold return on their investment. The page, which exclusively accepts prepaid orders, raises concerns about a new scam targeting unsuspecting individuals. It should be noted that the sale and distribution of counterfeit currency is illegal under Indian law, and those involved could face serious legal consequences. Fake Currency Racket Busted in Mumbai: Acting on Tip-Off, Cops Bust Gang Printing and Selling Fake Indian Currency Notes.

Fake Currency Sold Online?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUNNY 😎 (@indian_fakee_currency)

Instagram Page Offers 'Top Quality' Counterfeit Indian Currency Notes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUNNY 😎 (@indian_fakee_currency)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)