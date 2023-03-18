In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted how it has become a common practice to abuse the legal system by filing fictitious FIRs in order to please one’s ego, which ultimately results in the wastage of the taxpayer funds because of the false FIR that was filed by the complainant. The court ordered the complainant to pay a hefty cost of Rs. 1,00,000 within a month for wasting public money. The case pertained to a man who filed a petition seeking the quashing of an FIR registered for outraging the modesty of a woman. The court observed that the complainant, a woman, first slapped the petitioner in a full public place, then just to suffice her ego lodged an FIR and then compromised the matter. Ghaziabad ‘Brutal Gang-Rape’ Is Fake Case, ‘Victim’ Cooked Up Story To Frame Men Over Property Dispute, Say UP Police.

'False FIRs To Please One's Ego Becoming Trend':

